Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stake Lessened by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,870 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Atlas Technical Consultants worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter worth $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter worth $83,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 65.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

Atlas Technical Consultants ( NASDAQ:ATCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

