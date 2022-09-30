FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stake Reduced by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,604 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of FormFactor worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in FormFactor by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FormFactor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,580,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after acquiring an additional 171,030 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $82,452,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Price Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.26. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

