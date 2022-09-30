Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,353 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,346,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $87.42 on Friday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 18.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

