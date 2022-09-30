Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,266 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Belden worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other Belden news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Belden news, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BDC stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

