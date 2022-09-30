Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of CTS worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CTS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CTS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CTS by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,251,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,287,000 after purchasing an additional 189,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CTS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in CTS by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 382,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

NYSE CTS opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.88%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

