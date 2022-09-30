Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 60,810 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,810 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Pure Cycle worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 552,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 27.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.43 million, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 34.63%.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

