Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,581,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 185,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATC opened at $80.23 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $97.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The firm had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

