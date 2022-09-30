Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $672,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 122,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 136,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 105,750 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $46.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $45.19 and a twelve month high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

