Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 25,100 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

