Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,975 Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 316,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 290,640 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 107,499 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIV shares. FIX downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

VIV stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0296 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

