FCF Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,766,000 after purchasing an additional 262,334 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after purchasing an additional 208,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.6 %

VRSN opened at $176.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.32 and a 200-day moving average of $187.26. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

