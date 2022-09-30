FCF Advisors LLC Takes $632,000 Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,256 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,577,831.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,577,831.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,928,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,520,840 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDC Energy stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

