DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $982,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $41,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

