FCF Advisors LLC Sells 756 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of APA by 94.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Up 0.8 %

APA stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.81.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.94.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.