Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $107,000 Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 44.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 113,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 35,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 45.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHNG. Cowen set a $27.75 target price on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.25, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $884.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.39 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

