BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

GOOGL stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.73. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.96 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.