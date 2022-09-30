MAI Capital Management Acquires 67 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 5.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Pool by 6.5% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $1,903,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 9.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $315.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.65 and a 200 day moving average of $384.56. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $308.74 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

