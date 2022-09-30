MAI Capital Management Reduces Stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,269 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 1.22% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

