FCF Advisors LLC Sells 5,782 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,037 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $3,181,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $130,889,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $189.46 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

