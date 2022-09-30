11,940 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 554,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 496,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 348,936 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,784,389 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $105,760,736.03. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 177,222,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,955,882.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,784,389 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,222,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,955,882.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,464,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,123,474 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

