FCF Advisors LLC Has $705,000 Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1,067.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vale by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vale by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,651 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

