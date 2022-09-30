FCF Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

