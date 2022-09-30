Denali Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 126,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

CPSI stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $411.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87.

Insider Transactions at Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $31,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,138.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $81,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

