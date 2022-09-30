Investors L. P. Gould Buys 2,579 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRTGet Rating) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,063,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,982,455.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT Apartments stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $378.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.