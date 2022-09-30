Investors L. P. Gould Buys 2,579 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,063,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,982,455.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT Apartments stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $378.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading

