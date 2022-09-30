Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 69.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 74,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 31.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.