Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,233.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WZZAF. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $23.99 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

