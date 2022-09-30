Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) by 254.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMTX. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Forma Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

About Forma Therapeutics

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

