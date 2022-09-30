Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 400 Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,227,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,869,000 after buying an additional 142,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 89,425 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE LPI opened at $63.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.52. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $262,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,761.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $262,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,761.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,281 shares of company stock valued at $995,921. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Laredo Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.