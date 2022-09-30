Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

NYSE DEI opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.58%.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after acquiring an additional 69,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,014,000 after acquiring an additional 571,390 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

