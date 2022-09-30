Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FONAR worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in FONAR in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FONAR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FONAR by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FONAR by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FONAR by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

FONAR stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

