1,700 Shares in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 107,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BCBP opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

