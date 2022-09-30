Denali Advisors LLC Invests $108,000 in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,132 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.3 %

Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

