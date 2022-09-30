Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Holdings Cut by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 108,941 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 84,221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,144.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.