Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ziff Davis Stock Down 2.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 21.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 20.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $26,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Ziff Davis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

