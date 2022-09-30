Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 41,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HDSN opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 84.09%. The firm had revenue of $103.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I increased their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

