Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CG opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.