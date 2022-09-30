1,900 Shares in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAMG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.79. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

