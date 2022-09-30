Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.30 and a 200-day moving average of $182.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

