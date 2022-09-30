PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,171 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $307.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.74.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

