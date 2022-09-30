Horan Securities Inc. Has $6.47 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.9% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $1,727,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 69.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $307.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.