Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,487 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of REGENXBIO worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,132 shares of company stock worth $277,579 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $44.35.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.14). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.