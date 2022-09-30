Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 472 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 389,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,551,000 after purchasing an additional 178,658 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,178,593. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy Trading Down 0.6 %

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

ETSY stock opened at $101.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

