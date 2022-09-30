Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVDA opened at $122.20 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

