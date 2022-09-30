Ellevest Inc. Buys 387 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 407.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $45,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 124.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $153.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.05 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.