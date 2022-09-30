Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $7.07 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 177,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The company has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

