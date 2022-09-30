MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.34.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

