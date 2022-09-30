Dempze Nancy E Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

