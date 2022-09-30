Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Separately, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Teck Resources ( TSE:TCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.99 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.18 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

