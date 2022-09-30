National Bank Financial Comments on TELUS Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.55.

TELUS stock opened at C$27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$27.34 and a 1-year high of C$34.65. The company has a market cap of C$39.35 billion and a PE ratio of 20.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

