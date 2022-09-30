The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $139.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.38. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $119.31 and a 1 year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

